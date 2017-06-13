School praised for progress by watchdog

The Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy has been praised by watchdog Ofsted after a recent inspection.

Inspectors said that improvements had been driven by principal Nia Salt, who was appointed in September 2016.

They noted her “drive and vision” and her “high expectations”, which had delivered a number of improvements at the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust.

Principal Nia Salt said: “I’m delighted that Ofsted has recognised the real progress being made at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy for the benefit of our students. I’d like to thank our dedicated staff and hard-working students, as well as our supportive parents, for what has been achieved so far.

“We’ll continue to work just as hard so that we make further improvements and progress over the coming months, and are committed to ensuring that every student in our academy is able to fulfil their potential.”

In its monitoring report, Ofsted highlighted the “able support” provided by the senior leadership team, all of whom share the principal’s “passion to support all pupils to achieve their best and succeed.”

The academy’s new vice principal Claire McManus was also praised for her work leading on improving the quality of teaching and learning.

Ofsted also highlighted the “extremely effective” support provided to the school by Ormiston Academies Trust, noting the training and professional development that the trust has facilitated, which staff greatly appreciate. The inspectors also described the “very positive relationships” that exist between the governing body and the trust.

Julie Bloor, regional director for Ormiston Academies Trust, added: “We’re delighted to see significant progress being made at the academy.

The report recognises the commitment and passion of the new senior leadership team, which is delivering results.”