School enjoy annual party in the park event

Castle View Primary School held its annual party in the park at Hall Leys Park last month. The whole school spent the day outside and took part in a range of activities such as an assembly, storytelling, flower bashing with a local artist, a scavenger hunt, train rides and sailing boats around the pond.

Head teacher Clare Peat said: “We are so lucky to have amenities like Hall Leys Park on our doorstep, the children thoroughly enjoyed the day. Thanks to everyone who made it possible and to parents for joining us to make this a truly special event for the children.”

