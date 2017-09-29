Safer Neighbourhood team’s new recruits

Residents living in the North Wingfield, Pilsley, Stonebroom and Shirland area have some new faces on patrol.

PCSO Mario Montisci has joined the area’s Safer Neighbourhood policing team.

He previously worked for the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, in a role which included planning and developing bus shelters.

Mario was also a Special Constable, volunteering for South Yorkshire Police for eight years.

Another new face on the team is PC Stephen Sweet.

Stephen, originally from Newcastle, has been a police officer since 2013.

He is no stranger to the area or policing as he worked as a PCSO for seven years at Clay Cross.

Since becoming a regular officer, PC Sweet has worked on response and investigation teams in north-east Derbyshire,

Sgt Mark Church, from the team, said: “I’m sure Stephen and Mario will be an asset to policing in the area bringing valuable skills and local knowledge.

“They have both already been busy getting out and about in their communities and working to target any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour. If you see them out and about, feel free to stop and say hello.”