Rugby player joins Chesterfield policing team

A new Police Community Support Officer will be patrolling the streets of Hasland, Boythorpe, Grangewood, Walton, Brampton and Ashgate.

Charlie Richmond has become the most recent member of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team.

Charlie, who is from the Chesterfield area, volunteered as a Special Constable for three years before becoming a PCSO and worked as an Education Outreach Officer for Chesterfield College.

Outside of work, one of Charlie’s main interests is rugby, having played for Tupton Rugby Club since he was 11 years old at various different levels.

PCSO Richmond said: “I became interested in a policing career started while I was studying on a uniformed public services course at Chesterfield College when I was 16. I know the area and other members of the team quite well having volunteered as a Special Constable, and I’m really enjoying it.

“My background has helped me adapt quickly to the role, and I’ve been busy getting out and about on patrol, dealing with a wide variety of situations and incidents, as well as meeting residents and engaging with our local community.”

Charlie has taken over the reins from former PCSO Scott Wilson, who has moved on to become a police officer.

