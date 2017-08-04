Rotary club awarded best club accolade for its work

Members of the new Rotary Satellite Club of Chesterfield have significantly contributed to a prestigious award presented each year to only one club in Rotary District 1220, which covers Rotary Clubs across the Midlands.
The Gordon Taylor Trophy for the best club in District 1220 was presented to Chesterfield Rotary Club for its programme of events and for being the first to set up a thriving satellite club.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.