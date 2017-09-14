Rooms for rent at former Chesterfield Hotel

Nine rooms are being rented at the former Chesterfield Hotel building.

According to an advert on www.uk.easyroommate.com, the rooms are available on six to 12 month 'licences'.

They cost £250 per calendar month, bills included, and renters must be in full-time employment and not have children or pets.

The iconic Malkin Street property - which has stood empty for more than two years - was bought out of receivership by Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd for £900,000 in April.

At that time, a spokesman for the buisiness said: "The building has lots of potential - and we want to make it a better place."

The company has carried out a thorough clean-up of the 73-room property.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd to ask for more information on the firm's plans and is awaiting a response.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed on January 31, 2015, making it one of the town's longest-running businesses.

Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties - and was a major employer.

According to a recent online poll by the Derbyshire Times, the majority of respondents would like to see the building reopen as a hotel.