Robbers hit shopkeeper on the head during raid on Langley Mill shop

Two men have robbed a shop in Langley Mill and assaulted a member of staff.

At around 8.20pm last night (Tuesday, January 31), two men went into Aldercar Express on Upper Dunstead Road and approached the man behind the till.

One of them hit the worker, aged 49,with some sort of wooden stick before taking cash from the till and beer from a shelf.

The pair then left. They both wore hooded tops. The victim suffered bruising to his head but didn’t need medical help.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 17000044536.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.