A Chesterfield road was closed for hours after a car ploughed into a wall.

Ashover Road in Kelstedge, Chesterfield, was closed shortly after 4.15am this morning (April 8).

One vehicle was involved in the accident, and is believed to have hit a wall and flipped over.

The condition of the driver is unknown, but is thought to have suffered serious injuries.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Police are still at the scene, but the road is set to reopen within the hour.”