Road closures for resurfacing work in Derbyshire this weekend

Motorists are warned of evening road closures and single file traffic on several major High Peak routes while improvement works are carried out.

The B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road, in Whaley Bridge, will be closed from its junction with the A5004 to its junction with Macclesfield Road between 6.30pm and midnight from Monday 21 August to Friday 1 September 2017, so the road can be resurfaced.

The B5470 Chapel Road, in Whaley Bridge, will also be closed from its junction with the A5004 to its junction with Manchester Road during the same times and dates, also for resurfacing.

Signed diversions will be in place. For Lower Macclesfield Road this will be via the A5004, the A53, the A54, the A537 and the B5470.

The alternative route for Chapel Road traffic will be along the A5004, the A6, Sheffield Road and the B5470.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place on the A6, in Furness Vale at the junction with Station Road, between 7.30pm and 11.30pm from Tuesday 29 August to Friday 1 September 2017, again for carriageway resurfacing. There is no diversion for this route but traffic will be single file.