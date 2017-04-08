Road closed after ‘serious collision’

The A6 has been closed after a ‘serious collision’ involving a motorbike.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 5.20pm (April 8).

A statement from Derbyshire Constabulary says: “We’re dealing with a serious collision on the A6 at Matlock, involving a motorbike.

“We received a call to the crash at 5.20pm and officers are on scene.

“The A6 between Cromford and Matlock railway station is currently closed and will be shut for some time.

“We appreciate this will cause traffic problems, especially on a busy, sunny evening, but the closure is necessary while we investigate the crash and clear away any debris.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 736 of April 8.”

Witness reports say an air ambulance landed near the scene at around 7.35pm. The biker received CPR from members of the public before emergency services arrived. His current condition is not yet known.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Keep checking for updates.