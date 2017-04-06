Ripley runner targets marathon challenge for charity

Ripley runner Andrew Crosby is attempting his first London Marathon to fundraise for disabled people in the county to access work.

The 49-year-old education professional also wants to raise awareness about the barriers to employment many disabled people face.

He said: “I like helping people, it is part of who I am and I wanted to support people in my community.”

Andrew will be fundraising for the charity Leonard Cheshire Disability, which supports disabled people into employment.

He said: “Fundraising for Leonard Cheshire will help disabled people find and remain in employment, build their confidence through information, advice and guidance, and to break down barriers they face through access to computers and adapted IT equipment.”

Andrew has also built up a relationship with his local Leonard Cheshire care home for disabled adults, Green Gables in Alfreton.

This began when Green Gables offered volunteering opportunities for students at the school where Andrew works. He has also taken part in fundraising days for the service.

Andrew says that through marathon fundraising, he wants to support the charity’s belief that all disabled people should have opportunities to fulfil their potentials.

He will be among 38,000 participants taking on the famous race Virgin London Marathon on April 23.

“Training is going OK. I’m currently running between 25 and 35 miles a week,” he said.

Andrew is looking to raise £2,000 and sponsors can support him through his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/A-CrosbyCrew.