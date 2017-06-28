Reveller caught in nightclub with knife sticking out of trousers

A reveller has narrowly been spared from being put behind bars after he was caught with a wooden-handled knife in a nightclub.

Teenager Owen Beastall was spotted by the DJ at The Groove nightclub, on Church Walk, Chesterfield, with a knife sticking out of his trousers.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrate’s court hearing on June 20 how the DJ alerted door staff.

Mrs Allsop said: “The DJ said he had seen a male carrying a knife with a wooden handle sticking out of his trousers.

“He was pointed out to a member of the door staff and the knife was taken from him and he was told it was time to leave.”

Beastall, 18, told police a male had come to his address with the knife and asked him to look after it and this friend said he was going to take it back but his friend left him with the weapon.

The defendant, of Copenhagen Road, Clay Cross, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after the incident on June 2.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Beastall’s friend had given him the knife several weeks ago and the defendant had placed it in his house but he had met his friend at Tesco to hand it back.

However, the friend had been wearing baggy trousers without a belt, according to Mr Brint, and he was unable to secure the knife so the defendant was forced to keep it with him.

Mr Brint added that because of the seriousness of the offences the defendant, who has no previous convictions, has since lost his job.

Magistrates sentenced Beastall to 20 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a four-month curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Beastall was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.