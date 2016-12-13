REVEALED: The winner of the Derbyshire Times Curry House of the Year 2016

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of the Derbyshire Times Curry House Of The Year 2016.

Since September we have been asking you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best curry house in the area. We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite curry house the right to be put above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

Runners up - The Gulab Tandoori. Malik Khan manager, Mohammed Ayub Ali head chef, Mohammed Jillu Zaman 2nd chef and Rantu Miah owner.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best curry house that featured in the top 10. But in the end there could be only one winner - Delhi 41 on Sheffield Road.

In second place came The Gulab Tandoori on Chatsworth Road and in third place came Chutney Spice on Church Street. We’d like to thank all that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017!