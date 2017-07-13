Revamp your wardrobe with Derbyshire clothes swap

A clothes swap will be held in Derbyshire this Sunday (July 16) in aid of Amnesty International and Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity.

It will be held at The Fishpond pub, on South Parade, Matlock Bath, starting at 5.30pm.

Organisers Molly-May Smith and Bethan Ellis are inviting people to take along pre-owned items of clothing to be dropped and swapped with other fashion lovers.

Molly-May said: “Clothes swapping is the perfect way to revamp your wardrobe without spending a penny and reducing some of the £140 million worth of clothing going into landfill every year.

“The need to consider an ethical approach to clothes shopping is more important than ever, with horrendous working conditions and non-existent rights in the workplace a real problem worldwide.

“This is a brilliant way to keep fashion sustainable, and also swap some of your clothes for a brand-new wardrobe.”

There will be a quality check team on site to ensure all items are fit for swapping before the event starts.

All those attending are also invited to take along any clothes they would like to donate directly to Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity with them.

There will also be food and drink available, with music and a raffle featuring prizes donated from local stores such as Monkee Genes, Mercia, Northern Lights, The Feather Star and Scarthin Books. Admission is £3.