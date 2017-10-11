‘Retail giant’ to open store in Chesterfield town centre

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann shoes, is set to open its doors in Chesterfield early next month.

The store opening will create 12 permanent jobs in the local area, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The retail giant’s new 300m2 unit will be located in the unit formerly occupied by Morrisons within the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

Rohima Begum, store manager of Deichmann Chesterfield, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors on November 1 in Chesterfield and are thrilled to have been able to help create some new local jobs.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and hopefully becoming a well-loved fixture on the High Street.”

The shop is currently undergoing a complete £300k refurbishment in order to reflect the ‘brand identity’ of Deichmann’s 3,700 strong global portfolio.

Like its counterparts, the Chesterfield store will benefit from a ‘simple, customer friendly layout’, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily try on the shoes of their choice.

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s great news that Deichmann is opening a store in Chesterfield town centre.

“Not only will this contribute to a wider retail mix for shoppers in the town but will also offer new job opportunities for our residents.”

Anybody wishing to apply for a role at Deichmann Chesterfield should visit www.deichmann.com/GB/en/corp/careers.jsp.