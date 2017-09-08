Resurfacing works on main Derbyshire road delayed due to weather

Resurfacing work on a main Derbyshire Road has been slightly delayed due to weather conditions.

The works on a stretch of Slack Hill - the main road from Chesterfield to Matlock - were due to start today (Friday, September 8) but will now commence on Monday (September 11).

Traffic travelling towards Chesterfield, from Matlock, will be diverted while a 500 metre stretch of the A632, at Slack Hill, Ashover, is resurfaced.

The diversion will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm.

The diversion for Chesterfield-bound traffic will be signposted along Wirestone Lane, the B5057 Darley Road and back on to the A632.

Drivers heading towards Matlock, from Chesterfield, will be escorted, single file, up Slack Hill under a 10mph convoy.