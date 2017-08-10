Residents in Eyam urged to check possessions after three charged with burglary

Have your say

Police are urging residents in Eyam to check for any missing possessions following an alleged burglary earlier this week.

Two men and a woman have been charged with burglary in relation to an incident at a house in Eyam on Monday (August 7).

Property from the burglary, including a laptop computer and a mobile phone, has been recovered from a car as part of police investigation.

Also recovered were a number of SatNav devices, a pair of binoculars and camera equipment.

Police believe these items to be stolen property, but have so far not been able to identify the owners.

Detective Constable, Jonathan Owen, said: “We are urging residents to check their possessions, particularly in vehicles, and to contact us if any of these items are missing.

“It is, meanwhile, important for residents to be particularly vigilant regarding this type of crime while their friends and neighbours are away on holiday. If you see anything suspicious, please report it by calling 101.”

If you have any information, call DC Jonathan Owens on 101 quoting reference 17000338006.

Alternatively send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

