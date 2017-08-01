Residents' fury over 'unfinished' Chesterfield estate

Have your say

A development company has pledged to complete an 'unfinished' estate in Chesterfield.

Residents living on Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town claim Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

Ill-fitting kerb stones create a trip hazard on Dunsil Close.

Steve Mitchell, who lives on Chesterfield Road, said: "We're all very annoyed about this - it's completely unacceptable.

"You don't expect a developer to clear off and leave the job unfinshed.

"We want to see the estate finished and we also want to prevent things like this happening elsewhere."

Mr Mitchell added: "We're unable to have the road adopted by the council or have street lighting installed until the road surfacing is completed.

Raised iron works and no street lighting are the cause of trips and falls for residents of Dunsil Close.

"Refuse bins have to be taken to the end of the road each week to be emptied.

"The company's owner refuses to return residents' telephone calls.

"Residents accept they may have to pay to have the work completed which is galling."

The Derbyshire Times contacted Renishaw-based Oakleigh Homes in light of residents' concerns.

Loose aggrigates form ramps to residents' drives.

A company spokesman said the development was in the name of a previous business, which has now ceased trading, and Oakleigh Homes is currently in the process of trying to transfer it across.

The spokesman added: "We're committed to finishing the work.

"We will get it done - even if it has to come out of our own funds.

"We're aiming to have the work completed by the end of this year."

The spokesman acknowledged that the unfinished estate looked 'unsightly'.

"Quite frankly, it needs to be finished," he added.