RESCUE ME: Could you give softy Smokey a home?

Could you give soft Smokey a new home?

The two-year-old was taken into the care of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire a couple of months ago and is desperate for a new family to take care of him.

Gary Taylor, animal care manager at the branch said: “Smokey is a shy boy by nature, he will take a while to settle into his new home and to trust his new owners. But here is a lovely boy just waiting to come out.

“He loves his food and treats and enjoys a good fuss, but does have his grumpy moments and a potential new owner must be willing to give him his own space when desires it.

“He is tremendously inquisitive and full of character. He would best suit a home with an experienced cat owner.”

To contact the branch on Spital Lane call 01246 273358.