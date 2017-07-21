RESCUE ME: Could you give Ginger a forever home?

Go nuts for Ginger – her name might not be original, but in every other aspect she is utterly unique.

Ginger might not have the most original of names, but at least you cannot deny its accuracy.

She is only a year old – barely out of kitten-hood, bur has been in the care of the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch for a couple of months and is in desperate need of a new home.

Animal care manager Gary Taylor said: “She is a girl of uncommon beauty and of exceptional loveliness, lithe in figure and affectionate in nature, and an absolute star in spirit.

“She is lovely and sociable little lady, and confident to boot, she also absolutely adores a good fuss.

“She would be suitable for a home with primary school-aged children, but would be best placed as an only cat – she’s not overly keen on her fellow felines, but other than that, she is pretty much without blemish. “What a truly special girl she is.”

To contact the branch on Spital Lane call 01246 273358.