RESCUE ME: Could you give beautiful Bella home?

There are sociable dogs and friendly dogs – but there is no dog quite like beautiful Bella.

This five year-old Staffy came into the care of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire just a few weeks ago after a difficult life.

She had a swollen lip, callouses on her legs, and a badly stained coat.

But she hasn’t become jaded by her hard life, she absolutely adores people and will do anything for cuddles and attention. She is at her happiest when she is sat on your lap, her paws wrapped around you, her chin resting on your shoulder.

Gary Taylor, animal care manager at the Spital Lane branch, said: “Bella would give up the food on her plate, the water in her bowl, the ground beneath her, the very air in and around her, she would throw it all if it meant she could get one more hug.

“Her world is you, and nothing else matters. The poet Robert Browning once wrote that ‘I was made and meant to look for you and wait for you and become yours forever’ – Bella couldn’t have put it better herself.

“Please, if you are looking at adopting a dog, then we plead with you to give Bella a thought. She will make the right owner immeasurably happy and they will do just the same for her.”

To take Bella on is not a decision to be taken lightly. She will demand a lot of you. She has a very anxious temperament and is prone to stress, and so would be best placed in a home where she wouldn’t be left for long periods and where she could receive plenty of attention and fuss.

She would suit a home with children aged ten and over, but would probably best as an only dog – though this isn’t to say she doesn’t get on with other dogs, but she enjoys taking centre stage.

To contact the branch on Spital Lane call 01246 273358.