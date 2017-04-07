RESCUE ME: Could you give a home to this lovable pair?

The sun makes its belated entrance and the sky shines blue – what better time could there be to enjoy some playtime with two furry friends?

Ollie and Lassie are two dogs that have featured in RSPCA appeals before but unfortunately, they are still in need of a loving home.

Ollie

First up is Ollie – an eight-year-old English Bull Terrier-X. She is remarkably laid back, playful, loving and incredibly gentle.

The second lady is somewhat smaller. Lassie, is a two-year-old Patterdale Terrier, and who lives up to her breed’s reputation by being inquisitive, active, and fiendishly clever.

She’s a live-wire and typical Patterdale, but she has many traits that are hers and hers alone; namely, how incredibly personable and sociable she is.

Gary Taylor, animal care manager at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch said: “As two of our most beautiful and sweet natured ladies, finding them the right homes should be a piece of cake.

Ollie is a living, breathing source of happiness for everyone who is lucky enough to be in her company. She is recovering from a skin condition, but don’t let her balding bum put your off!

And Lassie, you just can’t help but smile as she puts her forepaws on your shoulders, rests her hind feet on you knees, and smothers your face with soppy kisses. To call her a character would be an understatement!”

Both of these ladies would be best placed as the only dogs in their respective homes. Ollie could be placed in a home with children of primary school age and older and Lassie could be placed with children aged 10 and over.

Gary added: “Most of all, the main trait we are looking for from their prospective new owners is for them to be loved – dearly and deeply. It is what these truly special girls deserve.

“If you are interested in either of them please get in touch or come and visit them at the Chesterfield Animal Centre, from Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 4pm.”

To contact the branch on Spital Lane call 01246 273358.