RESCUE ME: Could you give a cute kitty a home?

Have you got room in your heart – and home - for a cute kitty in need of a family?

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire is hosting a foster kitten viewing morning tomorrow (July 1) to help give feline friends the best chance in life.

From 11am, head down to the centre on Spital Lane and take a look at the host of cats.

Gary Taylor, animal care manager at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch said: “We have an abundance of cuteness going on here at the Chesterfield Animal Centre (more so than normal), and you have a chance to come and see all of it for yourself. “This Saturday 1our wonderful foster carers are bringing all our kittens in that are available for adoption. So, if you are looking to adopt a little ball of fur or two, please make sure you get down here on Saturday to meet these adorable babies. See you then!”

To contact the branch call 01246 273358.