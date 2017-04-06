Released prisoner is back behind bars after breaching supervision order

A released prisoner has had to be put back behind bars after he breached his post sentence supervision by failing to attend with a supervisor.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 5, how Martin Powell, 36, formerly of Devon Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, had originally been sentenced on October 27, last year, to 28 days of imprisonment for failing to comply with supervision requirements after a previous release from custody and for failing to register an address as an offender under the Sex Offenders Act.

Powell, of No Fixed Abode, admitted on Wednesday failing to attend with his supervising officer on or after March 21 following his latest release from custody under post sentence supervision.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Powell is mentally ill and suffers with paranoia and memory loss and after he was released from prison in Nottingham and he had memory difficulties and forgot to attend with his probation officer.

Mr Lau added that Powell has been suffering from a “revolving door” situation with regards to the time he has spent in and out of custody.

Magistrates stated that Powell had shown “a total disengagement” with the probation service and they sentenced him to 14 days in custody.