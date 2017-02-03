REGIONAL NEWS: Man found dead after reports of woman being assaulted

Police have found the body of a man at a house following reports of a woman being attacked.

The dead man was found after Derbyshire Police were called to the house on Greendale Avenue, Holymoorside, Chesterfield on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Police and paramedics were called to an address in Holymoorside to reports that a woman had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital with head injuries and has since been discharged.

“During our enquiries at the scene, officers found the body of a 51-year-old man in the rear garden of the address. We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the man’s death.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner.”