Reece scoops award for Easter creation

Easter bonnets and eggs were the flavour of the day at last week’s Twistin Tots Matlock and Wingerworth music classes. Children and their parents were asked to bring along their Easter creations to classes in the hope of winning a chocolate Easter egg.

At the morning Matlock class, winners were Thea Madeley-Larmer, Arlo Stanley and Alfie. At the afternoon Wingerworth class, Reece Riley won with his amazing feathered chicken hat, closely followed by Lily Brown. The five smashed the competition hands down to each win a fabulous prize, ranging from an Easter themed soft toy, to Twistin Tots tee-shirt and chocolate egg.

Jacqui Davis, Twistin’ Tots leader, said: “Everyone made a great effort – but it was Thea’s amazing egg creation at Matlock that caught my eye – she had obviously spent a great deal of time making it. Arlo and Alfie’s amazing egg baskets were tremendous, although Alfie was enjoying taking the eggs out more than looking at it. Reece’s chicken hat at the Wingerworth class was one the best of the whole competition, and Lily just looked so cute I couldn’t resist giving her a prize.”

Twistin’ Tots classes aim to promote learning, co-ordination and movement in young children. For more information visit: www.twistintots.co.uk.