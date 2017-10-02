Record entry for Chatsworth Road Festival’s photographic contest

A record number of entrants took part in this year’s Chatsworth Road Festival photographic competition in Chesterfield.

The standard was as high as ever said the competition’s senior judge Marisa Cashill, Johnston Press’ multi media and images editor.

Schools involved included: Brookfield, Outwood Academy, Newbold and St Mary’s Roman Catholic High School.

Amongst many imaginative entries the winner was Amy Bradley from St Mary’s who produced a black and white montage of small photographs of objects representing the town which taken together look as if they spell the word Chesterfield.

Second place Anna Hope-Connelly – also from St Mary’s - featured her town with an imaginative photograph of Sheffield Town Hall.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Councillor Maureen Davenport and Mrs Liz Archer, presented the prizes at The Gospel Mission Congregational Church’s harvest festival on Sunday, October 1. The mayor described the photos as ‘wonderfully inventive’.