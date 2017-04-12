Rare chance to rent Jane Eyre’s grade II listed home in Peak District

Special open days will allow people to take a walk around a piece of Peak District literary history which has just come back on the market.

North Lees Hall, the Grade II-listed tower house which dates back to the 16th century and was the inspiration for Jane Eyre, is now available to rent.

It is located in a secluded valley close to Hathersage, in the foothills of Stanage Edge, and forms part of the wider Stanage-North Lees property owned and managed by the Peak District National Park.

Emma Stone, head of visitor experience development, said: “This is a unique opportunity for someone to live in a beautiful property with huge historical significance and in a spectacular location, right in the heart of Britain’s original national park.

“It really is a one-of-a-kind with its own quirks and features.”

The property has been restored and has three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two large reception rooms. It is furnished and is semi-detached as it adjoins an occupied farmhouse.

The new tenants will rent the hall for a minimum of 12 months. It is expected to achieve a monthly rent in excess of £1,200.

The open viewings have been arranged for Wednesday April 19 and Friday April 23.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/property-to-rent/property-47560074.html.