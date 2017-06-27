Racially abusive man insulted and threatened emergency call handlers

A foul-mouthed caller to the ambulance service abused two call handlers so badly that he came very close to being put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 21 how Edmond John Moloney, 47, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield, called the East Midlands Ambulance Service because he was having suicidal thoughts before he racially abused one handler and threatened the family of another.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “A call handler took a call about the defendant’s suicidal thoughts. He was abusive.”

She added: “The complainant said in her statement that she is South African and the defendant thought she was black and she took the abuse as racially aggravated. She was upset at the time of taking the call and it affected her sleep and she has been left nervous when she takes calls.”

The court heard how the call caused harassment, distress and alarm to the handler after the defendant also said he had knives and he was going to cut himself into pieces and she would be blamed. Mrs Haslam said the complainant was threatened and insulted and she had a flashback of a time in South Africa when an armed man robbed her in her own home. A further call handler stepped in, according to Mrs Haslam, and the defendant threatened to harm his wife and daughter.

Moloney pleaded guilty to sending by public communication an offensive, indecent, obscene and menacing message after the incident on March 21.

Steve Brint, defending, said: “He has no knowledge of who was on the phone or where they reside and he has no chance of coming into contact with them.”

He added: “It’s an offence for which he is extremely ashamed of himself and he is extremely apologetic for his actions. He is a man who has relied on drink as a crutch for many years.”

Moloney has previous convictions but he has no previous matters that suggest he has had racist tendencies, according to Mr Brint.

Mr Brint explained Moloney has mental health issues after he narrowly survived a stabbing and he has been bereaved following the deaths of his father and step-father. Magistrates sentenced Moloney to ten weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement. He must pay £500 in compensation.