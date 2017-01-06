QUIZ: How much of life in Chesterfield in the 1980s can you remember?

From mullets to shoulder pads, how much of life in the 1980s can you remember?

And more specifically, how much of life in Chesterfield in the 80s can you remember? Take our quiz and find out.

These and hundreds more questions about the town in the 1980s are in a soon-to-be launched book tipped to be a best-seller in Chesterfield.

Following the success of the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield’ in 2013, the book’s author Neil Anderson has teamed up with celebrated Chesterfield artist Carl Flint to produce the follow-up - the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield Quizbook’.

Carl Flint, who has spent the past few months researching and compiling the book, said: “Chesterfield in the 1980s was hugely vibrant and full of energy. We just can’t let it lie! This slim volume is intended as a bit of fun. It’s very much the cheeky younger sibling of Neil Anderson’s ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield’.”

‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield Quizbook’ has sections on everything from nigthclubs to bands and pubs. It includes rare photos and touches on everything from Brian The Singing Miner to the Aquarius nightclub.

Neil Anderson said: “I think this is such a brilliant and fun idea. The questions will bring back great memories of a great era in the town.”

‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield Quizbook’ is available from www.acmretro.com for £9.95.