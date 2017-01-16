Pub in Staveley could be made into new apartments

A pub in Staveley could be transformed into new apartments.

A planning application has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council to turn The Elm Tree Inn, High Street, into 23 apartments.

The applicant, Vanessa Zheng, says the benefits of the development will include a number of jobs being created during the conversion and construction phase, improve growth for nearby businesses including other pubs and shops and enhance the character of the area.

The blueprints on the borough council website say the pub was sold earlier last year.

The design documents state: “The internal redesign of the public house has been formulated to provide seven flats with a mix of two-three bedrooms and the extension will provide two additional large three-bedroom flats. The new buildings will provide 16 flats with a mix of between one to three bedrooms.”

The proposal will also include a bin store, a bike store for up to 22 bicycles and an internal court yard.

With regards to parking, the documents say: “The developer may separately have a discussion with the council regarding an arrangement for parking on council car parks for residents of the apartments.”

The planning history of the building shows that an application which was lodged back in November 2015 and proposed to turn the pub into 13 self-contained flats was later withdrawn.

View application on the borough council website using the reference: CHE/16/00835/FUL.

A decision is pending.