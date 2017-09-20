Prosecco bar may open in Chesterfield

A Prosecco bar could be coming to Chesterfield town centre.

As previously reported, Chesterfield Borough Council has received a planning application from Chesterfield man Justin Fleming to open a bar at 37 Holywell Street, which used to be occupied by the Formal Affair bridal shop.

Now, Mr Fleming has submitted a premises licence application to the authority.

In it, he states: "The primary use of the premises will be as a Prosecco, wine or cocktail bar.

"We plan to have live music on a few selected days of the week but this may differ week to week.

"CCTV will be installed and maintained both inside and outside the venue.

"The premises will operate a zero tolerance approach to drug use. All staff will be trained periodically in drug awareness, with regular checks of toilets and the beer garden completed to deter drug use on the premises.

"Speakers will be indoors and no music will be amplified to a level at which it would cause public or private nuisance."