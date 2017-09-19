Probus club members learn about artificial intelligence

Probus club members were given something to think about with a recent talk on artificial intelligence.

Speaker Jonathan Wicksteed gave the talk entitled ‘I am still thinking’ to his family Bakewell and District Probus Club members, which addressed how artificial intelligence has developed so far and its potential effects. He described numerous ways in which it can be used beneficially - in medical advances, bio-engineering, nanotechnology and the like – but he expressed concerns about the real possibility of machines being created that could run out of control.