Poolsbrook runners sprint into new year

2017 got off to a wet and windy start but a record breaking 289 runners, joggers and walkers together with 17 volunteers braved the conditions for the first parkrun of the year at Poolsbrook Country Park. Traditionally New Years Day is the one day of the year when parkrunners can run two events in a single day, so 92 runners had already completed five km at Clumber Park, 70 at Graves Park and one in Barnsley.

A surprise visitor was parkrun founder was Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE, who wished everyone a Happy New Year before the start of the run. Later, he described Poolsbook parkrun as “the very best of parkrun – every person I met had a grin that spoke of fun, achievement, of challenge and of overcoming these.

“They conveyed a message of hope, friendship and family.”

Event director Mark Hazlehurst added: “The local parkrun community is very grateful for the support of Chesterfield Borough Council, in helping us establish the event at Poolsbrook .

“It is a great venue and we love being here each week”.

For more information or to register for a run visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/poolsbrook.