Police welcome neighbour from hell’s seven-year ban from Alfreton

Police hope that a seven-year ban from Alfreton for a nuisance neighbour will at long last bring peace for residents.

Mohammed Dar, 55, formerly of Ley Gardens, Alfreton, appeared at Derby Crown Court, for sentencing on Wednesday, July 19.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court

He was jailed for 12 months for breaching a restraining order and for harassment in Alfreton between November and December 2016 and for breaching an ASBO.

Derby Crown Court heard how Dar harassed nearby neighbours Louise Mountford and Andrew Phillips and other neighbours during five years and spouted distressing comments about murdered soldier Lee Rigby and being a cop-killer.

The court heard Dar stalked Miss Mountford, loitered near her home, on nearby Ley Avenue, produced fake Facebook accounts in neighbours’ names and walked into the New Life Church, at Alfreton, dressed like a terrorist while shouting “Allah” and also slow-clapped a Remembrance parade.

Dar was originally given a restraining order and an ASBO in 2014 after committing offences with many against neighbours from 2012. He was found guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour after the Remembrance offences and found guilty of stalking Miss Mountford. Dar has previous convictions for making a grossly offensive communication and for two counts of making a malicious comment. Prosecuting barrister Abbi Joyce outlined Dar’s previous convictions from August 2012 including harassment, public order offences and sending indecent or grossly offensive communications.

During his latest offences he was found to have breached a restraining order by loitering near Miss Mountford’s home during a Christmas parade in December, 2016, and he admitted harassment after faking Facebook accounts and breached his ASBO. Judge Jonathan Bennett said Dar set up fake accounts in neighbours’ names with claims he was being persecuted as an Asian.

He sentenced Dar, who has served about 24 weeks’ custody on remand, to 12 months’ custody and imposed a ban from Alfreton as part of a restraining order.

Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team had applied for Dar to be banned from the area due to his previous convictions during the previous five years.

PC Mark Scott, of the Alfreton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite attempts and sanctions including restraining orders and prison sentences, Mr Dar has not been able to put a stop to his behaviour, and these actions have had a massive detrimental effect on the quality of life of his neighbours and the wider community.

“We hope this order will have a positive outcome and help protect others from abuse or annoyance in the future.”