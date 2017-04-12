Police warning after dashcams stolen from cars

Police are reminding motorists to take valuables with them, after three dashcams were stolen from cars parked in Chesterfield.

Two cars parked in a car park on Malkin Street were broken into on Thursday, April 6 between 8am and 6pm.

Two dashcams, a telematics machine and some loose change were stolen.

A dashcam was also stolen sometime between 9am and 4.45pm on the same day from a car parked in a car park on Soresby Street.

PCSO Brian Pemberton of the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team is carrying out enquiries. He said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time, or who might have any information about the incidents.

“I would also remind drivers to make sure they remove anything that looks valuable or could be tempting to a potential thief, and this includes things like dashcams, sat-navs, mobile phones, bags or cash. Always make sure you leave your car secure and try to clear any trace of valuables such as marks left behind by sat-nav holders or other items.”

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Pemberton by calling 101, quoting reference 17*144635, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.