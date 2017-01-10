Police warn residents in Inkersall and Old Whittington

Police are advising residents to be alert, and to look out for elderly family and friends, following reports of bogus callers in Inkersall and Old Whittington.

In the past few weeks a number of residents have told officers that people have been calling at homes in the Inkersall area and claiming to be from the council.

The reports have been of both men and women, who have had a professional looking, smart appearance but have not been carrying any identification.

Police have checked with the local councils, and both the county and borough council have confirmed they were not calling at homes in the Inkersall area.

It follows a message put out by Chesterfield Borough Council in December to remind residents to always check for identification after a resident in Old Whittington gave money to a bogus caller who said they were from the council’s housing team.

Police Constable, Kelly Brown, of Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve had reports of some people calling at doors and trying to convince residents that they are from the council. It is one of the tactics a bogus caller can use to try and take advantage of those who are elderly or more vulnerable.

“I would urge residents not to open the door if they are not expecting anyone, and then if they do open the door to make sure they use a door chain or bar. Always ask for I.D. then close the door while you check they are genuine by contacting the organisation they claim to be from on a number you have from a directory or letter, and not from a number they give you. Never hand over cash or give out your personal or bank details to a cold caller.

“Genuine callers won’t mind waiting. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for them to come back another time so you can arrange for someone you trust to be there when they return.”

Residents are advised to contact the police on 101 if they notice anything suspicious in the area, and if possible to note down the registration numbers of any vehicles they may be using and descriptions of those going door to door.

PC Brown added: “If you have loved ones or friends who you think might be vulnerable, please look out for them and help us to reduce the risk of them becoming a victim by making them aware of the reports and what they should do if someone turns up unannounced.”

You can find out more advice and information on bogus callers, rogue traders and doorstep crime on the Derbyshire police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.