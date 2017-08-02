Police want to speak to these people about an assault

Have your say

Derbyshire Police have released images of a group of people they would like to speak to about an assault in Chesterfield.

A man suffered serious injuries, including a fractured leg, broken eye socket and broken nose during the attack.

Do you recognise these people?

On Saturday, July 22, a 36-year-old man was at the Crown and Cushion, in Low Pavement, with some friends.

He made his way to the smoking area when he was suddenly the victim of what we believe to be an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

People in the pub at the time recall several customers had come from Sheffield that evening so the police are asking people to share this appeal on social media in case there are witnesses to the assault from outside the Derbyshire area.

Do you recognise these people?

The people in the pictures may have witnessed what happened that evening and the police would like to speak to them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Antonia Hill on 101, quoting reference 17000315344.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.