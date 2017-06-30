Police volunteers become Special Constables

Two former police support volunteers who worked with officers and the community in the Shirebrook area have started their training to become Special Constables.

Adrian Portianow, 20, became a police support volunteer in July 2016. He is a student and is currently studying for a degree in crime and criminology and speaks English, Polish, Czech and Slovakian.

Natalia Witczak, originally from Poland, became a police support volunteer in October 2015. She speaks both English and Polish fluently and was commended at a special police ceremony for helping a vulnerable domestic abuse victim.

Both Adrian and Natalia have worked with the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team to help it bridge the gap with harder to reach communities, and help officers to communicate with people who have not spoken English as their first language.

Sergeant Mark Church, of the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Congratulations to both Adrian and Natalia on becoming Special Constables, we hope that they continue to enjoy every day with the police service and I hope one day they may become police officers.

“It is heart-warming to see that there are people who live locally who want to give something back to their community.”