Police urge people to secure their property

Police officers in Chesterfield are urging the public to secure their property after a number of burglaries.

Officers in the Burglary Unit would like to remind residents particularly living in the Dronfield area to secure their properties following a number of break-ins in recent weeks.

DC Peter Gore from the Burglary Unit said: “Since November 2016 Dronfield has been the target of a number of house burglaries. The properties that have been broken into have mostly been empty at the time.

“Thieves have targeted houses that appear vacant between 4pm and 9pm.

“Residents can take a number of steps to ensure their property is secure and it looks like someone is at home. This could include using timers for lights so they come on to make the house look occupied.

“If you have a house alarm ensure that it is activated, door alarms are also available which sound when the door is opened.

“If you are going away ask a neighbour to keep an eye on your property and put your dustbins out for you.”

Anyone with information about burglaries in the area is asked to contact DC Gore on 101.