Police trying to trace alleged shoplifter

Police are releasing images of a woman they want to speak to about allegations of high-value shoplifting in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

At around 2.45pm on Thursday, January 19, a woman went into Salon Services in Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, and took items worth hundreds of pounds.

Staff at the store say the branch in Sheffield has also been targeted.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Michael Smith on 101, quoting reference 17000037917.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.