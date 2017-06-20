Police target rogue scrap collectors in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire

Police have launched a crackdown on illegal scrap collectors across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

The operation comes amid ongoing concerns about suspected criminals taking items from residents' gardens and yards without their permission.

Police are also urging homeowners to take steps to cut the risk of becoming a victim of this type of crime and to share any information they have about potential illegal scrap collectors or suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

PC Chris Wells-Jackson, who is leading the long-term operation, said: "We do get people reporting thefts when items which have been left out, including youngsters' bicycles or metal items in particular, have been taken off their garden without anyone asking the owner's permission.

"Residents have also told us that they feel concerned and suspicious about people with vans driving around their neighbourhoods and seemingly looking on to properties for items which have been left outside.

"The operation is all about targeting this issue, responding to the concerns of the public, preventing and disrupting any criminal activity and also taking action when it is necessary - from checking that they have any legal waste carrying licences, that any items they are carrying have been collected legitimately and also that their vehicle is safe and road legal."

PC Wells-Jackson added: "Numerous vehicles have been seized and taken off the road for offences and collectors reported or arrested when other offences have been found.

"That being said we are continuing to encourage residents to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of this type of crime by not leaving items in front gardens or yards and to ensure that any ground floor windows or doors are closed and preferably locked.

"Please also speak to your children and ask them to keep their bikes out of sight when they’re not using them as these items can sadly be targeted causing upset for youngsters and potentially extra costs to replace for parents."

To report suspicious activity to Derbyshire police, call 101 or visit the Contact Us page of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, you should always dial 999.