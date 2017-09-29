Police target nuisance youths in Dronfield

Police are targeting complaints of groups of youngsters causing nuisance behaviour in Dronfield.

The reports have been about young people, aged between around 14 and 17 years old, knocking on doors and running away and throwing eggs at houses.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out patrols and appealing to residents for more information about those involved.

PC Sally Horner said: “Over the past few weeks we have had numerous reports of groups of youngsters playing ‘knock and run’, throwing eggs at houses and intimidating others. We’re carrying out patrols and responding to incidents, but we’re keen to find out who is involved.

“If you can offer any descriptions, or know who these individuals are, please contact us. We want to put a stop to this behaviour as it is frustrating and upsetting for the victims.”

Anyone with information should contact the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, or send PC Sally Horner a message through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.