Police seek youths after robbery

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace two boys in connection with an alleged street robbery in Dronfield Woodhouse.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Kentmere Close at around 8pm on Monday, July 24. Items including an Armani watch were stolen.

Do you know this youth?

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Jo Brooks on 101, quoting reference 17000316303.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.