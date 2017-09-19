Police seek men in connection with alleged racist abuse towards woman on bus

Police are appealing for any information to a report of alleged racist abuse directed at a woman on a bus by two ‘drunk’ men.

The men got on the bus at Ripley Market Place and sat near to the 27-year-old woman on the 9.3 bus from Alfreton to Derby.

They allegedly made racially abusive comments directed at the woman before they got off the bus at Prospect Street in Alfreton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “One of the men was described as white and was wearing a stripy t-shirt, a navy blue cap and was quite short.

“The second man was white and was wearing a blue stripy t-shirt, had light brown hair and a beard.”

It happened on Friday, August 4 between 10.50pm and 11.05pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Megan Pilgrim on 101 quoting reference number 17000340089.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111