Police searching for knife man after altercation at cafe

A fight broke out this morning (Thursday, August 3) at a Killamarsh cafe and one man had a knife.

The altercation was between three men at Cafe De Bella in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, and Derbyshire Police were called at around 10am.

Two of the men were inside and one man walked up to the cafe door and appeared to have a knife. He then ran off.

Police searched the area and their enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has any information call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 17000330947 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.