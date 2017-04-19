Police's insurance warning after car is taken off the road in Ilkeston

Derbyshire police have taken a car off the road after it was shown as having no valid insurance.

The car, a Ford KA, activated a police car's vehicle number plate recognition cameras on Derby Road, Ilkeston, on Monday night.

The driver, a 38 year-old woman who was on her way to work, was not able to produce any valid insurance so the car was seized and she was reported for a summons to be issued for her to attend court.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of Safer Neighbourhood policing in Ilkeston, said: "Some of our vehicles are equipped with number plate recognition cameras that will alert our officers to any potential irregularities.

"We will not hesitate to seize vehicles that appear not to be covered by valid insurance as this is clearly a danger to those using these vehicles and other road users."