Police want to speak to this man after a ring was stolen from an antique shop in Chesterfield.

A man went into Chesterfield Antique Centre in Park Road and took a diamond ring from a cabinet.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The man pictured may have information to help the investigation."

The offence happened on May 6 but police have only just released details about the crime.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Michael Smith on 101, quoting reference 17000191553.