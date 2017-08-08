Police reissue appeal over body found on A38

Police have reissued an appeal for drivers with dashcams to come forward after the body of a woman was found on the A38 last week.

Officers were called to a stretch of the southbound A38 near Ripley after motorists saw a body in the carriageway.

The incident happened late at night on Thursday, August 3.

A police spokesperson said: “A large number of vehicles are known to have been on the road around the time and we want to hear from anyone who was travelling on the A38 and has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“We’ve previously appealed for anyone travelling on the southbound carriageway to come forward.

“We are now appealing for any drivers with dashcams who were on the A38 at all around that time to get in touch.

“Our collision investigators want to view any footage that will have recorded that journey as part of an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the A38 just south of Ripley.

“Even if you don’t think you recorded anything relevant, please come forward and allow us to make the assessment.”

If you have any information that could help, call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 17000332188.