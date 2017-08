Have your say

Police are investigating after a car windscreen was smashed in Chesterfield.

A black Vauxhall Insignia was parked on Bobbin Mill Lane, near Morrisons, when it was damaged sometime between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 2.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Darryl Hegarty on 101, quoting reference 17*330181, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.